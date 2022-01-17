The Cheetahs got their 2022 Currie Cup campaign off to a winning start after they beat Griquas by 30-20 in a tough central derby in a wet Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The hosts scored three tries – the pick of them by David Brits who stepped his way past the Pumas defence late in the first half.

Still, it was a slow start to proceedings and after 30 minutes, Cheetahs led 6-3 before they got a maul try to stretch their lead to 13-3.

The hosts finally showed some attacking intent late in the first half to score a superb try. Brits finished from a move that started deep inside their own half, which involved some good passing and even a kick-pass before the outside centre beat two defenders in midfield with deft footwork.

Griquas enjoyed a much better second half. Both sides scored a maul try apiece before Luther Obi finally got a five-pointer in the 78th minute after they exploited some weak Cheetahs defence at the death.

Cheetahs – Tries: Marnus van der Merwe, David Brits and Louis van der Westhuizen; Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (3); Penalties: Pienaar (3).

Griquas – Tries: Ruan Steenkamp and Luther Obi; Conversions: Zander du Plessis (2); Penalties: Du Plessis (2).

