Stellenbosch skipper Zitha Kwinika will play his final match for the club on Saturday before joining Kaizer Chiefs. The news was confirmed at Stellies’ end-of-season awards on Tuesday night as the Maroons prepare for Saturday’s derby against Cape Town City.

While a victory at the Danie Craven Stadium would be the perfect send-off, Kwinika was the big winner on awards night, walking off with the Players’ Player of the Season and Footballer of The Season gongs. The 28-year-old centreback has been one of coach Steve Barker’s staatmakers as the fifth-placed Maroons look to finish strong at the weekend. TOP SCORER: Ashley du Preez With Kwinika set to run out for the 57th and final time, Barker says: “I’d like to wish Zitha well.

“He’s going back to his boyhood club, where he’s developed, Zitha will go back to Kaizer Chiefs, he deserves everything of the best. “We wish him well, but be aware, we’re coming for you.” Having started out at Chiefs’ academy and joining Stellies from Wits ahead of last season, Kwinika believes he has matured like a lekker rooiwyn during his time in the Cape.