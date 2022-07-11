Charles Leclerc spoiled Red Bulls’ homecoming by holding off Max Verstappen to win at their homeground Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. Leclerc also had to calm his nerves after seeing his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz’s engine burst into flames 57 laps into the 71-lap race to hang on for victory - his first win when he wasn’t the pole sitter.

Starting in second behind championship leader Verstappen, Leclerc found his pace early on and took the lead from the Dutch ace on Lap 12. Lewis enjoyed that Max and Charles battle like the rest of us 🍿#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ODrljcLPSL — Formula 1 (@F1) July 10, 2022 Verstappen struggled with tyre issues for most of the race, until he found his groove to reel in Leclerc in the final 10 laps. But with the fear that his engine might not get him to the chequered flag and sukkelling with late throttle problems, Leclerc only finished less than two seconds ahead of Verstappen.

The Dutchman world champion can console himself by stretching his lead at the top of the standings with the fastest lap in the race and winning the sprint race in qualifying, which racked in an extra nine points to go with his podium finish. After the last 5 race weekends where everything went wrong, it feels so good to be back on top.

Feel sorry for Carlos as it should have been a 1-2.

Let’s keep pushing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6GmF8rrw40 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) July 10, 2022 Seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton finished third for the third race in a row, having started from eight. His Mercedes teammate George Russell took fourth ahead of Esteban Ocon in an Alpine.

After a series of frustrating races, a much-needed win for @Charles_Leclerc 👍#AustrianGP #F1 https://t.co/3vZ0CE9UDI — Formula 1 (@F1) July 10, 2022 Formula One standings 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 208 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 170