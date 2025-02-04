GABRIEL Martinelli is confident Arsenal can overturn their two-goal deficit against Newcastle United in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final at St James Park on Wednesday. Newcastle lost against Fulham at the weekend, but have won 10 of their past 12 games in all competitions, while Arsenal hammered Premier League champions Manchester City 5-1 on Sunday.

And after goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon saw Newcastle win the first leg 2-0, Martinelli reckons his team can change the tune in Wednesday’s clash. Martinelli tells Tribuna: “It is hard to play there [at St James’ Park]. They are a really good side, but we have full confidence in our squad and we trust ourselves. “It is going to be another battle there. We know how difficult it is to play there. But, as I said, we have an amazing team and we trust ourselves. We are going to go there to win the game.”