Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker was over the moon after his side sealed a first-ever top-eight finish with a 3-0 demolition of Mamelodi Sundowns. Three points in Pretoria means the Maroons now have 44 - a seven-point buffer between their fifth place on the log and eight-placed SuperSport United on 37 with just one game to play.

Stellies took the lead at the Tuks Stadium after just six minutes, when spoedvraat Ashley du Preez raced onto a long balland shiboboed goalkeeper Ricardo Goss for the opener. STALEMATE: Cape Town City are held Stellies’ direct play caught Downs’ defence out again just before the break when Goss came out of his box only to make a poor clearance and Jayden Adams lobbed home with the keeper in no man’s land. Du Preez sealed the deal in the 57th minute when he beat two defenders in a foot race.

And Barker says: “For the whole club today is a special day. “We achieved our objective of top eight.” HAPPY: Coach Steve Barker With Brazilians ace Peter Shalulile chasing three goals to equal the PSL record for most goals in a season, Barker was proud of his team’s defensive work.

He adds: “When you play Sundowns, who have to defend well. If you give them too much space, they will get comfortable. “We didn’t allow them to be themselves.” Stellies next face Cape Town City on Saturday’s final day, with the second-placed Citizens still fighting for a Caf Champions League spot.

A goalless home draw on Saturday with AmaZulu leaves them on 49 points heading into the derby. They have a three-point lead on third-placed Royal AM, who have played a game in hand, and fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs. 15 league clean sheets - new club record.



13 consecutive games unbeaten - new club record.



2nd place with 1 game left to secure our highest finish.



