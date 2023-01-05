South African-born Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne was at the centre of controversy on the first day of the third Test between the two countries at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The visiting Proteas were convinced they’d got the No.3 batsman out when he edged a Marco Jansen delivery into the hands of Simon Harmer at first slip with his score on 70.

The South Africans celebrated, but the decision was reviewed and Labuschagne survived. Anrich Nortje (2/26), though, got his wickets nine runs later - caught behind by Kyle Verreynne for 79 with the last ball of the day before bad light stopped play. Convinced: Protea Anrich Nortje Australia, who won the toss, ended the day 147/2, with Usman Khawaja asking for guard again earlier this morning with his score on 52.

David Warner (10) was Nortje’s other scalp, as Australia would have rested easier after the first day. Making matters worse for South Africa and leaving a bit of a bitter taste in their mouths was the “wicket” of Labuschagne. Nortje explains: “All of us thought it was out, Simon [Harmer] was convinced it went straight into hands.