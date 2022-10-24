Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hailed his span’s spirit after a late Casemiro header gave them a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. After dropping superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from his team for the clash after the Portuguese ace stormed out of Old Trafford before the final whistle in their 2-0 midweek win over Tottenham, Ten Hag is happy that everyone is on the same page.

STRONG STANCE: Coach Ten Hag They had to claw their way back into the match, after substitute Scott McTominay wrestled down Armando Broja to give Jorginho the chance to open the scoring from 12 yards in the 87th minute. United spanned saam and dug deep, with Casemiro’s header in the fourth minute of injury time just crossing the line. Ten Hag says: “That’s why I’m happy in this stage of the season with this point. When you are capable to fight back like we did.

“You show resilience and that is a really big theme for big teams to have in your capabilities and also therefore that is what Casemiro, among others, is bringing into this team.” Meanwhile, United suffered a huge blow when defender Raphael Varane limped off the pitch in tears on the hourmark with a hamstring injury. MASSIVE SETBACK: Injured Raphael Varane, centre, goes off in tears Ten Hag says they will have to assess the seriousness of the injury, but it looks bad for the France defender with the World Cup less than a month away.