Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 and 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden Grand Slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.

The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shotmaking, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.

Number one doesn’t care about 19.



Carlos Alcaraz shows that when you play with true belief, grit and a smile, nothing is out of reach.



Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.

Of his achievement, Alacaraz, who broke the mark set by 20-year-old Leyton Hewitt in 2001, says: “This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be number one in the world, to be the champion at a Grand Slam. All the hard work that I did with my team, with my family. I'm just 19-years-old so all of the tough decisions are with my parents and my team as well.”