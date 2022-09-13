Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 and 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden Grand Slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.
Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.
The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shotmaking, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.
Carlos Alcaraz shows that when you play with true belief, grit and a smile, nothing is out of reach.
Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.
Of his achievement, Alacaraz, who broke the mark set by 20-year-old Leyton Hewitt in 2001, says: “This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be number one in the world, to be the champion at a Grand Slam. All the hard work that I did with my team, with my family. I'm just 19-years-old so all of the tough decisions are with my parents and my team as well.”
