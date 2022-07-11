South Africa knocked the Mambas out en route to the title last year with a 3-0 win in the semifinals and the Cape Town Spurs stopper reckons that our neighbours will be driven by revenge.

We want to make our nation proud in COSAFA – Vyver #COSAFACup2022 @COSAFAMEDIA 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 https://t.co/FZQBAPG39B — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 8, 2022

The 21-year-old tells Safa’s media team: “Mozambique is a side we beat in the knockout rounds of last year’s final and we are well aware they will come out motivated to avenge that result in this year’s edition.

“We have been working extremely hard in training to ensure that doesn’t happen and the beauty about it is we share the same mindset. And that is we want to defend this title and make our nation proud.”

With Vyver and his teammates enjoying a bye to the knockout phase of the tournament, he warns that they have to hit the ground running to defend their crown.