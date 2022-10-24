Goosen is in the return to training stages after suffering concussion, while Louw suffered an ankle injury during Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Benetton.

Stormers trio Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos have been invited to join the Springbok training camp in Stellenbosch this week, while Bulls duo Johan Goosen and Elrigh Louw will no longer join the camp.

Libbok, Mngomezulu and Roos will have a few days off before returning to Stormers’ training on Wednesday, which opened the door for Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus to invite them to the camp.

The coaches will name Springbok and SA ‘A’ squads on Friday for the year-end tour, consisting of four Tests and two midweek matches in November.

Erasmus says of calling up the Stormers: “Manie and Sacha will be exposed to the national setup for the first time, and although it is a short camp, this will be an invaluable experience for them.