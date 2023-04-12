Bafana Bafana could be back in the Mother City this June to face Morocco for their final Afcon 2023 qualifier.
While both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in Cote d’Ivoire from three-team Group K, their showdown would mark the first time the national team play in Cape Town since 2015.
The Daily Voice has it on good authority that Safa Cape Town have made the request to national governing body Safa to host the game at Cape Town Stadium.
It is part of a strategy by the Safa’s Cape branch to add the Mother City to the list of host venues in the nation’s bid to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
Safa Cape Town and City of Cape Town are currently considering a plan that will include legacy projects for the region.
This includes an upgrade for Athlone Stadium, which has been earmarked as a 2027 venue, and Philippi Stadium, which will be used as a training facility with an artificial playing surface.
With an eye on the long term, Cape Town is keen to show its readiness by hosting more international matches for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.
Bafana’s next match, against World Cup 2022 semifinalists Morocco, would be the perfect way to kickstart their 2027 World Cup.