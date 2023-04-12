Bafana Bafana could be back in the Mother City this June to face Morocco for their final Afcon 2023 qualifier. While both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in Cote d’Ivoire from three-team Group K, their showdown would mark the first time the national team play in Cape Town since 2015.

The Daily Voice has it on good authority that Safa Cape Town have made the request to national governing body Safa to host the game at Cape Town Stadium. It is part of a strategy by the Safa’s Cape branch to add the Mother City to the list of host venues in the nation’s bid to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup. Safa Cape Town and City of Cape Town are currently considering a plan that will include legacy projects for the region.