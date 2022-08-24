There’s just one week left until the start of the inaugural Motsepe Foundation Championship. If you’ve been hiding under a rock or isolating from local football over these past few weeks, let me fill you in.

The NFD is no longer called the GladAfrica Championship, but will now carry the name of the Motsepe Foundation as the headline sponsor. Cape Town will only have one team after Cape Town All Stars decided to pack their bags for Egoli. PREPARED: Shaun Bartlett The Mother City’s hope in the second tier, Spurs has done some serious business in the transfer market, bringing in experience from their former players who are now veterans.

I’ve always appreciated Ikamva for their contribution to their own youth players, but I’ve also enjoyed seeing talents from other parts of the country come here and blow up. Something tells me young Boitumelo Radiopane on loan from Orlando Pirates is one such player who might become the next one that benefits from playing away from the Soweto spotlight. With Bafana experience now also under his belt from the recent Cosafa, the striker from whom a lot is expected at Pirates, will now also benefit from direct mentorship from one of South Africa’s finest strikers and his coach Shaun Bartlett.

The Spurs head coach said that he was excited about start of the season, which will see them travel to Pretoria Callies for the opener next week. Bartlett says on the club’s social media platforms: “We’ve had six weeks of preseason. Our practise match’s have been going well, so preparations all in all has been really good. “The boys are also getting accustomed to a culture at the club, where players know and understand that whatever we do off the field reflects also what we do on the field.