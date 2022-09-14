According to Soccer Laduma, City and the PSL champions have agreed a deal in principle for the 24-year-old star.

Cape Town City’s Bafana Bafana leftback Terrence Mashego is reportedly on his way to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mashego was left out of City’s Caf Champions League first-round first leg against Congolese side AS Otoho on Saturday, which would mean that he is not cup-tied once Downs begin their competition in the second preliminary round next month.

Terrence Mashego's contract with Mamelodi Sundowns will be 4 years. His move from Cape Town City is expected to be confirmed this week, #Sowetan reports.#UNPLAYABLE pic.twitter.com/6nXkNJXPtF — #UNPLAYABLE (@UnplayableZA) September 14, 2022

Mashego has been pursued by both the Brazilians and Kaizer Chiefs as he raced to recover from knee surgery.

Meanwhile, in-form City midfielder Brice Ambina missed the final cut in Cameroon’s upcoming World Cup warm-up matches.