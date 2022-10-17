Cape Town City crashed out of the Caf Champions League on Friday at Petro de Luanda, but their African dream is not over yet. Following their 3-0 home defeat in the second preliminary round, they lost the away leg 1-0 and bow out of their maiden campaign 4-0 on aggregate.

The Citizens gave a much better account of themselves at the Estadio 11 de Novembro, as they tried to fight their way back into the tie. Gambian striker Kajally Drammeh was City’s biggest threat and forced a save from former City goalkeeper Hugo Marques with the visitors’ best kans of the first half. After the break, both teams were denied penalties for hopeful handball shouts.

But Petro showed their quality and experience in the continent’s top club competition when second-half substitute Leandro Cabibi came off the bench to score the winner three minutes from time. The defeat doesn’t mean City’s African adventure is klaar though, with the club joining fellow PSL sides Royal AM and Marumo Gallants in the Confederation Cup playoff round for the group stage.