Cape Town City tied down versatile defender Keanu Cupido until 2026, announcing a four-year contract extension on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old centreback, who can fill in at rightback, has been a regular since joining the Citizens from French club AC Ajaccio in 2018.
Cupido has been a solid performer, winning two Bafana Bafana caps during his time at Hartleyvale.
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ ✍️— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 14, 2022
City Defender Keanu Cupido has signed a new 4 year contract at Cape Town City Football Club! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/PJoODvMX8V
Meanwhile, John Maduka on Tuesday was unveiled as new Maritzburg coach after leaving his post at Royal AM