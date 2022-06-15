The 24-year-old centreback, who can fill in at rightback, has been a regular since joining the Citizens from French club AC Ajaccio in 2018.

Cape Town City tied down versatile defender Keanu Cupido until 2026, announcing a four-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Cupido has been a solid performer, winning two Bafana Bafana caps during his time at Hartleyvale.

The 24-year-old centreback, who can fill in at rightback, has been a regular since joining the Citizens from French club AC Ajaccio in 2018.