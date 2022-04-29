While a Safa arbitration decision ordered the game should be played, the league is hoping to set aside that judgement in a May 10 High Court hearing. Should the PSL win the case, City must be awarded a 3-0 win.

Cape Town City will druk for the runners-up spot in the PSL when they visit Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at 7pm – a match they will play under protest after Chiefs failed to honour their original December fixture due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

But having failed to deny Mamelodi Sundowns the title in a goalless draw on Wednesday night, City will still go all out to get all three points against a Chiefs side on a three-match losing streak to close the gap to second-placed Royal AM to a single point with four games to play.

Coach Eric Tinkler says of their run-in: “Our target at the beginning of the season was to try to finish in the top four and the bonus will be to finish second.

“Our boys are going to give everything they can to try to achieve that mission of finishing second.”