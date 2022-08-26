Having bagged a first win of the season by blowing Kaizer Chiefs away in a 2-0 PSL victory on Tuesday night, Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler is targeting MTN glory after losing their final showdown to Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties. But first they have to get the better of AmaZulu in Saturday’s 3pm quarterfinal at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

After a 2-1 league loss to Usuthu two weeks ago, Tinkler says: It’s not gonna be easy, but after beating Chiefs the confidence is there. He adds: “We were one kick from winning the [MTN8] last season and we’ll like to go one step further.” Meanwhile, Liverpool fan and Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker warned his span not to write off wounded giants Chiefs at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Given a 3-0 pak slae by Downs on Wednesday, he joked: "Why don't you ask Chiefs if they are scared of backlash after our loss? "But ja. You can't write Chiefs off. They will be up for it like Manchester United were on Monday."

Saturday Cape Town City v AmaZulu (3pm) Royal AM v Pirates (6pm)