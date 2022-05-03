Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler took a jab at Kaizer Chiefs after Saturday’s 2-1 PSL at FNB Stadium.
Goals from Craig Martin and Terrence Mashego before Dumisani Zuma’s late consolation came in the controversially rescheduled match.
Chiefs failed to honour the original fixture in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak and escaped defaulting 3-0 after a Safa arbitration.
The PSL’s May 10 High Court hearing to set aside the arbitration decision is now moot, with City taking maximum points and moving one point behind second-placed Royal AM on the log with four games left to play.
With City chasing hard for that final Caf Champions League spot, Tinkler says: “We still have four very important games coming up, this was a massive one for many reasons but I won't go into that.”
Ahead of travelling to Chippa tomorrow, he adds: “We have a game against Chippa [next], now is all about recovery, consistency, not complacency leading up to that match.”
Tonight’s other PSL fixtures: Swallows v AmaZulu (5pm), Sekhukhune v Sundowns (5.30pm), Chiefs v Gallants (7.30pm).