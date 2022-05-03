Goals from Craig Martin and Terrence Mashego before Dumisani Zuma’s late consolation came in the controversially rescheduled match.

Chiefs failed to honour the original fixture in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak and escaped defaulting 3-0 after a Safa arbitration.

The PSL’s May 10 High Court hearing to set aside the arbitration decision is now moot, with City taking maximum points and moving one point behind second-placed Royal AM on the log with four games left to play.

With City chasing hard for that final Caf Champions League spot, Tinkler says: “We still have four very important games coming up, this was a massive one for many reasons but I won't go into that.”