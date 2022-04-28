Cape Town City will play their PSL clash at Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend under protest.

Saturday’s controversial clash at FNB Stadium will be played after Chiefs failed to honour the December fixture due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Despite the league’s rules stating that clubs would default matches in the case of not having players available, a Safa arbitration ordered in favour of Chiefs for the matches to be replayed.

The match’s result, though, will only come into effect after a May 10 court hearing when the PSL will try to set aside the Safa ruling.

Thami Mkhize and Thabo Nodada ❤️#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/JOc5DhdAAQ — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 25, 2022

City had planne to interdict the match in the High Court, but according to a club insider, the PSL have not replied to their notice.

City also want clarity from the league about cautions and dismissals they might pick up if the match is scrapped by the league’s court hearing.

Meanwhile, PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu revealed that City chairman John Comitis must face the Disciplinary Committee tomorrow.

Comitis is in hot water for slamming the decision by Safa arbiter Nazeer Cassim SC on the Marawa Sports Worldwide radio show, calling the decision not to punish Chiefs “a dark day in South African football”

