Cape Town City will be hoping they can use Orlando Pirates’ African adventure against them in their PSL clash tonight.
Eric Tinkler’s ninth-placed side go to the Orlando Stadium looking to take advantage of some tired legs in the Bucs camp.
Mandla Ncikazi’s side had to battle from 2-0 down to beat eSwatini giants Royal Leopards on Sunday night in the Caf Confederation Cup.
And that could play into City’s hands with the Kaapenaars fresher after beating Golden Arrows 1-0 last Monday.
Tinkler says: “I think everyone is highly-motivated to go to Pirates and try to collect some valuable points at this stage of the campaign.
“We know it’s not going to be easy.
“They are a team who are looking to ensure they finish in the top three and qualify for Caf again.
“But we also have objectives and we have to go there and compete.”