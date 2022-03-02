Cape Town City will be hoping they can use Orlando Pirates’ African adventure against them in their PSL clash tonight.

Eric Tinkler’s ninth-placed side go to the Orlando Stadium looking to take advantage of some tired legs in the Bucs camp.

Mandla Ncikazi’s side had to battle from 2-0 down to beat eSwatini giants Royal Leopards on Sunday night in the Caf Confederation Cup.

And that could play into City’s hands with the Kaapenaars fresher after beating Golden Arrows 1-0 last Monday.

Tinkler says: “I think everyone is highly-motivated to go to Pirates and try to collect some valuable points at this stage of the campaign.

“We know it’s not going to be easy.

“They are a team who are looking to ensure they finish in the top three and qualify for Caf again.

“But we also have objectives and we have to go there and compete.”

