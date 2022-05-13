Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler challenged his side to be at their best ahead of their final PSL home game of the season. With AmaZulu visiting the Cape Town Stadium tomorrow at 3pm, Tinkler said his manne will have to haal uit en wys if they want to maintain their unbeaten status in 2022 and strengthen their grip on second in the league.

Three points ahead of Royal AM, who have a game in hand on the Cape side, any slip-up could be disastrous for their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Caf Champions League. Preparations for Saturday underway 😄#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/w9RBIFJt81 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 12, 2022 Coach Tinkler says: “For it’s important to focus on ourselves and continue what we’ve done since the turn of the year. “And we are going to have to be at our best.