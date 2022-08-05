Cape Town City are out to make a helse statement on Friday when they host champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium in a 7.30pm PSL season opener. City finished distant runners-up to Downs - 16 points off the top - but an impressive result against a team who have won the last five titles will be massive.

And that’s exactly what City’s top goalscorer last season Mdu Mdantsane wants to show. Antonio Van Wyk of Stellenbosch FC Warned by coach Eric Tinkler that will be seen as a threat this season, Mdantsane recognises that they have a kans to show that they have arrived in the big time. He says: “It’s a big game for us.

“To start off the league with such a big game against these opponents, it’s a test for us to see what we’re capable of this season. ONE DAY TO GO! ☄️



🆚 Sundowns

🏆 #DStvPrem

📆 Friday 5 August

⏰ 19:30

📺 Televised

🏟 DHL Stadium



Tickets for Sundowns: https://t.co/I7Q7XAgCSK

Ticket Outlets: https://t.co/FYy4xzOTLj pic.twitter.com/OISEuVEGel — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 4, 2022 “We’ll obviously go for the win being at home, but there is no pressure. To be the best, we have to beat the best. “We want to show what we can do and we’re looking forward to it.”

Their Kaapse neighbours Stellenbosch kick off their campaign tomorrow with a trip to Marumo Gallants at 3pm. Officially promoted to the first team ✍️



Congratulations to our 18-year-old striker Luke Daniels! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YObZHRo3OI — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 4, 2022 And coach Steve Barker is backing his talented crop of Premier League NextGen winners like Antonio van Wyk and Devin Titus to bring the vonkel to his revamped squad. The boss says: “It’s exciting to see the young players. It’s great having that energy in the group.”

Van Wyk adds of his young teammates: “It’s going to be a tough start, it’s a new group. We just need to take it by the horns.” The #DStvPrem Returns



🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥 pic.twitter.com/bCBSm2coeJ — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) August 3, 2022 PSL weekend fixtures Friday

Cape Town City v Sundowns (7.30pm) Saturday: Gallants v Stellenbosch, Golden Arrows v Richards Bay and Pirates v Swallows (all 3pm), Royal AM v Chiefs (5.30pm) and Maritzburg v Sekhukhune (6pm). Sunday