With Benni McCarthy sent packing by AmaZulu in March, Cape Town City players believes Brandon Truter’s Usuthu hold no fear when they meet at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Since then Eric Tinkler’s Citizens have only tasted defeat in the league once and are unbeaten since the turn of the year, climbing to second on the log with two games to play.

Preparations for Saturday underway 😄#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/w9RBIFJt81 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 12, 2022

With the sort of confidence that brings, City’s Bafana Bafana Terrence Mashego and Craig Martin are looking to maintain that run of form and ensure a victory a top-three spot as the battle for the runners-up spot with Royal AM.

Leftback Mashego reckons he can do some damage to AmaZulu this time, saying: “I know with coach Brandon, they always bring their fullbacks inside, so I’ll have lot of space on sides.”