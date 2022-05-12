With Benni McCarthy sent packing by AmaZulu in March, Cape Town City players believes Brandon Truter’s Usuthu hold no fear when they meet at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Former City boss McCarthy led his span to a 2-0 PSL win in the November reverse fixture.
Since then Eric Tinkler’s Citizens have only tasted defeat in the league once and are unbeaten since the turn of the year, climbing to second on the log with two games to play.
With the sort of confidence that brings, City’s Bafana Bafana Terrence Mashego and Craig Martin are looking to maintain that run of form and ensure a victory a top-three spot as the battle for the runners-up spot with Royal AM.
Leftback Mashego reckons he can do some damage to AmaZulu this time, saying: “I know with coach Brandon, they always bring their fullbacks inside, so I’ll have lot of space on sides.”
Martin still expects a tough match, with Truter leading Usuthu to seventh place after three wins in a five-match unbeaten run
He adds: “They’ll come out all guns blazing to stay in the top eight.”
