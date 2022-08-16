Cape Town City are in PSL hell as they prepare to host fellow winless team Maritzburg United at Athlone Stadium at 7.30pm on Tuesday night. Heel laaste on the log, coach Eric Tinkler has to ruk his manne reg after a nightmare start to the season, losing all three of their opening matches.

Having gone down 2-0 to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, 3-2 to Swallows, Tinkler slammed his players for their off-field lifestyles after last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against AmaZulu. NIGHTMARE: Boss Eric Tinkler The Daily Voice has since learned that Tinkler is bedonnerd with certain players sneaking sugary snacks into their hotel rooms. And with a massive derby clash with Stellenbosch lying in wait this weekend, the Cape club also had to refute claims that they will be in court this week to fight the PSL over their new sponsorship deal with FNB.

City have already struck a blow against league bosses and will continue to sport the new branding until the next PSL exco meeting. 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐃![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐘 🔥



Tonight we go again. Let’s get the W! 👊



🆚 Maritzburg United

🏆 #DStvPrem

📆 Tuesday 16 August

⏰ 19:30

📺 Televised SS2

🏟 Athlone Stadium

🎟 https://t.co/g5NP0A9hCR pic.twitter.com/GWgWXpphHt — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 16, 2022 But with the coach still looking for answers on the pitch, the club is keen to add free-agent striker Wayde Lekay to their attack. With City not expected to get that deal over the line before tonight’s match kicks off , Tinkler will have to drum the defensive mistakes out of his team.