Cape Town City have one foot in next season’s Caf Champions League after moving into second place on the PSL log with a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy on Saturday. The Citizens moved three points clear of rivals Royal AM, who have to play Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns in their last three games.

💙 2-0 🌌 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/lRFs5G7Xfz — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 7, 2022 But they got their noses ahead in the 17th minute when Darwin Gonzalez finally got his first goal for the club. The January arrival from Venezuela showed his quality by controlling the ball on his chest before swivelling and volleying home from 12 yards out.