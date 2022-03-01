Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler is confident that his new players will make a positive impact when they go to Orlando Pirates for a crucial PSL clash tomorrow.

Looking to build on last week’s 1-0 win at Golden Arrows, a victory against the Buccaneers could lift them from ninth in the table to as high as sixth.

With 10 days between matches, Tinkler is expecting the likes of Darwin Gonzalez and Brice Ambina, who made debut against Arrows and former Hanover Park striker Mogamat May to shine after finding their feet.

He says: “It’s a very big league fixture away from home against Orlando Pirates

“Obviously after the break it’s important for us to do well in the league.

“We’ve had a few days extra to work with the new players.

“And I think they’ve all integrated extremely well.”

City are still waiting for a work permit for Gambian winger Kajally Drammeh, but they expect Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet to be available in the next two weeks after a knee injury kept him out since the start of the season.

