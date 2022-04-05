Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City climbed into the top four of the PSL on the back of a three-match winning run and wants them to keep winning and climbing.

Following Sunday’s 5-1 win over Baroka, City go to 12th-placed Maritzburg tomorrow with the chance to make the top-three spots and fight for Caf competition places.

And coach Tink says: “Three games on the trot and three wins - hasn’t happened at the club since last April.

“So we can look forward to the game against maritzburg on Wednesday.”

City showed real grit to battle back from a goal down and ripped apart 10-man Baroka after Train Mokhabi’s sending-off to maintain their six-match unbeaten league run since the start of 2022.

The boss adds: “We responded really well in the second half and the floodgates opened.

“We could have scored 10 after the break to be honest.”

In today’s PSL action, SuperSport host Chippa at 5.30pm and Chiefs welcome TS Galaxy at 7.30pm.

