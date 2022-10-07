Cape Town City are desperate to win the first ever Caf Champions League game at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm. 2 DAYS TO GO 🙌



Our first Champions League game at DHL Stadium! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XwaWtjFEvm — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 6, 2022 After getting off to a winning start in the first preliminary round, City captain Thami Mkhize says that there is only one option for them if they want to make it through the second prelim and qualify for the group stage – win their home games.

There will be some extra motivation when they host Angolan giants Petro de Luanda, with former goalkeeper Hugo Marquez set to line up against the Citizens after leaving at the start of the season. RETURN: Marquez And rightback Mkhize says: “When you play your home games in Caf competition you have to make sure that you get the win. “Because when you go away, who must make sure you have a leg to stand on. We have to fight to get to the next stage