Cape Town City are set to announce teen Gambian forward Kajally Drammeh.

The 18-year-old was expected to join up with Eric Tinkler’s squad at Hartleyvale yesterday to complete his move from homeland club Real de Banjul, after beating off interest from Anderlecht, FC Midtjylland and Torino.

Drammeh’s arrival concludes a busy January for City, who have overhauled their attacking options after a number of seasoned campaigners moved on in the window.

The U20 international joins local star Mogamat May and Venezuelan Darwin Gonzalez, with attackers Surprise Ralani, Abdul Ajagun and Fagrie Lakay and defender Abbubaker Mobara leaving.

Boss Tinkler is excited about his South American ace Gonzalez, who was unveiled yesterday.

He says: “Darwin has pace and creativity, very similar to what Ralani gave us, but he also has the ability to score goals.

“He can play either out wide or as a striker, so he gives us a lot of options in attack.”

“He’s a fantastic acquisition.”

[email protected]