Cape Town All Stars’ PSL promotion hopes are over, after they failed to win at AmaTuks on Wednesday. Having played three games in the playoffs, iGugu leKapa earned only their first log point with a 1-1 draw at the Tuks Stadium.

Even with a victory in their final game against Swallows on Saturday, coach Allan Freese’s manne will only have four points, which will still only guarantee them second place. All Stars once again fought with their hele alles but came up short. There were bad omens with inexperienced goalkeeper Luther Jacobs in for the injured Kyle Peters, and the 23-year-old was all over the place.

Out of position, he ran vas into the pale making a first-half clearance, and was caught out on the edge of his area just before the break to allow Thabang Sibanyoni to give the hosts the lead at the break. But the Green Army battled to the end, with Jacobs keeping his team in the match and their hopes alive with a 52nd-minute save. With veterans Ndiviwe Mdabuka, Michael Morton and Eleazar Rodgers coming on at the break, All Stars were vol gees. And they were back in the game 10 minutes into the half, thanks to Mdabuka’s 12th of the season with a looping header to tie up the game.