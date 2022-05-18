This weekend was all but a formality for Cape Town's clubs in the GladAfrica Championship.
Cape Town All Stars had secured the promotion/relegation playoff spot last week, so there was nothing in their match against JDR Stars.
Igugu leKapa lost 1-0 which was perhaps not the ideal way to end the season in a home fixture.
They now have to wait for the PSL to announce the dates for the playoffs, along with second-placed University of Pretoria while they wait for an opponent from the Premiership.
Cape Town Spurs managed to hold champions Richards Bay to a 0-0 and avoid being the club that handed the title over to the winners on a silver platter.
The Urban Warriors made a game of it at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium and returned home with their heads held high.
They need to rebuild after a really tough campaign where they faced relegation danger for most of it.