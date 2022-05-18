This weekend was all but a formality for Cape Town's clubs in the GladAfrica Championship. Cape Town All Stars had secured the promotion/relegation playoff spot last week, so there was nothing in their match against JDR Stars.

Igugu leKapa lost 1-0 which was perhaps not the ideal way to end the season in a home fixture. They now have to wait for the PSL to announce the dates for the playoffs, along with second-placed University of Pretoria while they wait for an opponent from the Premiership. Cape Town Spurs managed to hold champions Richards Bay to a 0-0 and avoid being the club that handed the title over to the winners on a silver platter.