Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says robust ticket sales for the upcoming Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament proves that fans are ready for live sports.

“I am pleased that within one day, more than 60 000 tickets for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 tournament have been sold.

“This is incredible and a clear indication that spectators are ready to return to in-person events like sports matches and concerts, among others,” he said.

Cape Town will host the tournament from 9 to 11 September later this year.

The DHL Stadium will be the playground for the 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams.

The mayor adds: “Large events such as these are key for a full recovery of the tourism and events industry.

“As a rugby enthusiast, I am also excited that Cape Town will be hosting another major international rugby tournament and adding to its long list of world cups held here in the Mother City,” he said referring to the HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament that will return at the end of this year.

“The efforts by the City of Cape Town, City Promotion Agencies, and the provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism has, over the last two years, put the tourism and hospitality industry on the road to recovery.”

The qualified teams for the men’s event are defending champions New Zealand, England, the Blitzboks, Fiji, Argentina, USA, France, Korea, Hong Kong and Scotland.

Among the women’s teams, the Springbok Women’s Sevens side will join defending champions New Zealand, France, Australia, China, Japan and USA in Cape Town.

