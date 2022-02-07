The Stormers are still unbeaten in 2022 after bagging a 20-10 United Rugby Championship win over the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

After beating the Bulls 30-26 at Loftus in their first game of the year, coach John Dobson’s side played to a 22-22 draw with the Sharks at Kings Park.

And much of the build-up towards the return fixture was about the Stormers hitting a home run after only three wins from their nine previous matches as a union at the ground.

On Saturday they buried that bogey, completely dominating their Springbok-laden visitors from Durban to outscore them two tries to one, enjoying 55 percent of the ball possession, while playing 60 percent of the match in the Sharks’ territory.

INITIAL IMPACT: Dan du Plessis

Beating 18 defenders to the 11 of the Sharks, it’s fair to say that the Stormers probably should have scored more tries.

They had two wonderful opportunities to do so shortly before the half-hour mark, when centre Dan du Plessis, who was superb on the day before leaving the field in the second half after rolling his ankle, broke the Sharks’ line, before Ruhan Nel gave a bad pass.

Another scoring opportunity went abegging two minutes later after another Stormers break from within their own half, this time Du Plessis being guilty of chucking a poor pass.

At the time, it was 3-0 to the visitors after a penalty conversion in the 20th minute.

Then, with four minutes to go before half time, some quick hands by Nel sent Seabelo Senatla free down the left touchline.

The in-form winger then grubbered the ball past Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi, before collecting the ball again to score the first try of the match (7-3).

A Manie Libbok penalty conversion made it 10-3 eight minutes after the break, before lock Adre Smith barged over from close quarters to give the Stormers a 17-3 lead.

With 28 minutes to go, the Sharks threatened a comeback when replacement scrumhalf Grant Williams ran in a try after some good offloads by the Sharks’ centres Lukhanyo Am and Jeremy Ward (17-10).

At the time, Stormers fans were hoping that they wouldn’t see a repeat of last week’s match when their side clawed back from 19-3 down.

But another penalty conversion 10 minutes from time confirmed their first URC win at Cape Town Stadium after losing 19-37 to the Lions in their only other match at this ground in this competition.

Stormers – Tries: Seabelo Senatla, Adre Smith. Conversions: Manie Libbok (2). Penalties: Libbok (2).

Sharks - Try: Grant Williams; Conversion: Boeta Chamberlain; Penalties: Joaquín Díaz Bonilla.

