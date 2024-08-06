The future of softball in Cape Town couldn’t be brighter after a dark cloud hung over the sport a few months ago. The Cape Town Softball Association (CTSA) was placed under administration in November last year, following a discovery by the Western Cape Softball Association (WCSA) that the CTSA was badly run, not adhering to the constitution, and ignoring its oversight and orders.

The administration process meant the CTSA could no longer be led by an exco, and the WCSA had full control over the decision-making. During the dark period, CTSA was given a roadmap to success. Now months later, the sport is shining again following the election of a new executive committee. Carolyn Inglis, the CTSA chairperson, says all the issues have been resolved.

“We were taken out of administration in March, we had an elective AGM in April and new executive officials were elected into positions,” she explains. The association has more than 50 senior men’s and women’s teams and several junior teams. “We were very fearful because it put us in a negative light, it didn’t make the sporting code attractive to anybody,” Inglis says.

“From a governance point of view, we are going to look at the athlete, and it's going to be athlete-centred more than anything else.” Catherine Erasmus, head of the Glenthorn A's softball club from Athlone, says they are excited for the new season. “We had our doubts, and we felt Softball was going to the dogs, but we feel this year we are starting fresh with our new people, and they are ready to go.”