The Cape’s two PSL clubs will be hoping for a festive send-off in their final league fixtures before the World Cup break this weekend. Saturday at 5.30pm, 10th-placed Cape Town City, on 13 points from 11 games, visit Marumo Gallants in 15th, on 10 points.

And Citizens boss Eric Tinkler is calling on his manne to put their early-season troubles behind them and build on Wednesday’s 2-1 comeback win over Chippa United. He says: “I don’t think we got what we deserved in the last while. “Hopefully now we can take it a step up.”

Meanwhile, ninth-placed Stellenbosch go to AmaZulu, who have an identical record after 11 games and 14 points, looking to leapfrog their hosts who are a place above in the standings thanks to a superior goal difference of one goal. And rightback Deano van Rooyen, says climbing the table is their only goal in Sunday’s 3.30pm clash. He says: “We know if we can get positive results, it puts us in very good position on the table.”