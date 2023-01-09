The Cape Town soccer fraternity is mourning former Cape Town Spurs kit man Albert Hendricks, who died over the weekend. Affectionaly known as ‘Mr A’, Hendricks, 78, a well-known figure in the soccer scene, died on Friday.

Cape Town Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou says that football has lost yet another legend of the game. “Backroom staff and administrators don’t often get any recognition for what they do behind the scenes,” Efstathiou explains. “Mr A was one of those who did not receive much attention, yet he outshone many players through his passion and dedication to his job and his commitment to excellence.”

From 1984, Hendricks was the kit man for both Cape Town Spurs and Ajax Cape Town. He retired in July following a 37-year stint at Ikamva. Cape Town Spurs captain Clayton Daniels tells the Daily Voice that Hendricks’ death was a big loss for South African soccer.

Tribute: Spurs captain Clayton Daniels “He was a father figure ... always encouraged us to be better people just as much as footballers. He showed us how to take your profession seriously. He was like a coach behind the scenes,” he says. His son Gavin tells the Voice that his father was an inspiration to all: “A man with passion and wisdom, he wanted to make a change in their lives knowing they could do it. “It’s really difficult to just say something at this moment because you know how many people respect him wherever he travelled to.”