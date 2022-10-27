Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is happy with what he’s seen from Stormers duo Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu at their training camp in Stellenbosch this week. Gearing up for their end-of-year tour to the UK which kicks off against Ireland next week, Erasmus and his management team will name their squad for the tour on Friday, while a SA ‘A’ team, coached by Mzwandile Stick, will also be named.

Erasmus says of the camp which concluded on Wednesday: “It was a fantastic camp, and it offered the coaches an ideal opportunity to get the players to switch their focus to the Ireland Test next week and the forthcoming SA ‘A’ matches. CLOSE EYE: Rassie Erasmus “It was also valuable in the sense that it exposed new players such as Manie and Sacha to our structures and to see them in action as we finalise the selections for the Springbok and SA ‘A’ teams. “It was pleasing to see their, and the rest of the training squad’s enthusiasm.