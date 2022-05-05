Cape Town City failed to bagged three more vital points in their chase for Caf Champions League football after Playing to goalless draw Chippa United on Wednesday night.
The Citizens will be hurting big time after missing out the kans to take a closer to Africa, with scorer Mdantsane failing to convert a second-half penalty.
it gave second-placed Royal AM the chance to stretch their one-point lead in the race for continental action in last night’s late kickoff at Maritzburg United.
City will get their next chance to make amends on Saturday when they host TS Galaxy.
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker was disappointed after his manne failed to take their chances in a goalless draw at SuperSport United on Tuesday night.
It means Stellies failed to buff their four-point cushion on eighth-placed Matsatsantsa with three games to play.
Barker says: “I’m disappointed about walking away with just a draw.
“I thought we were the better team throughout the match - created the chances to win it.
“With 15 minutes to go, the game became a bit too open, they I thought we were really good on the day.
“When you go away to a team like SuperSport, sometimes it’s best to make sure that you make sure of the point.”
Up next, Stellies welcome relegation-threatened Maritzburg on Saturday.