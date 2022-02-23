This week might as well be called the warm-up matches for the massive local derby coming up this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Cape Town All Stars and Cape Town Spurs will face off at Parow Park, with both teams needing the points.

This is one of the home matches hosts All Stars are counting on to make a massive push for promotion in the return round of the season.

Igugu leKapa is on course, after starting with a 1-0 win at home against Free State Stars at the very same Parow Park on Saturday afternoon.

They are away in Thohoyandou to visit Black Leopards today, where they will hope to return with something that will motivate them for the clash against their next door neighbours.

Spurs, meanwhile, returned from Mpumalanga with a point, where they had a date that ended in a goalless draw against TS Sporting at the weekend.

Yesterday they had the opportunity to test out the Parow pitch across the road from their Ikamva base and Won/Draw/Lost against Free State Stars.

The Urban Warriors have their own ambitions after a forgettable start to the campaign, so All Stars shouldn't expect any favours from abomeza (neighbours) on Saturday.

[email protected]