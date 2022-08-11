The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday launched the Africa Super League (ASL), which promises the winner a helse $11.6m (R191m). The new competition will kick off next year and will run from August 23 and May 24 and while no participants have been announced yet, the tournament will involve 24 of the continent’s top clubs from over 16 nations.

Eight of those teams will come from North Africa, eight from West-Central Africa and eight from South-East Africa. IT'S HERE! 🙌



Everything you need to know about the Africa Super League now live on YouTube. 👇 — TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) August 10, 2022 The final will be billed as the “Super Bowl” of Africa. The first 24 participating clubs are set to receive an annual contribution of $2-5m (R33m-R82.5m) for being part of the ASL to use for expenses, including transport and player transfers.