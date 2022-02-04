With Manchester United’s defence holding strong once more, captain Harry Maguire reckons Cristiano Ronaldo hulle better start scoring more goals.
That’s the £80m defender’s assessment ahead of the Red Devils’ home FA Cup fourth-round clash against second-tier Middlesbrough.
After looking like a liability for most of the first half of the season under former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Maguire and the United backline are much-improved under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.
In the 10 games under the German, United have conceded just seven goals.
And the England star gives Rangnick the credit for sorting out the systematic problems and bringing back his confidence.
He explains: “I think there are lots of different principles that he’s brought into the club.
“But, for sure, we haven’t conceded as many goals, we haven’t conceded as many chances.
“It’s a team effort; it’s not a back-four effort, or a goalkeeping effort [alone].”
Maguire, though, believes they need to be more deadly on the ball now as they look for a consistent run of results with the FA Cup in full swing, Champions League knockouts kicking off this month and the race for a top-four Premier League finish.
He adds: “I think there’s still a lot to improve on, especially with the ball now.
“We’ve got to make sure that we carry a little bit more of a threat with the ball and look after the ball a bit better than we have done in recent weeks.
“We’ve got a crucial period of the season where we need to make sure that the performances are turned out week after week.”
Weekend Prem team FA Cup fixtures
Tomorrow: Chelsea v Plymouth, Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham (both 2.30pm), Wolves v Norwich, Crystal Palace v Hartlepool, Everton v Brentford, Man City v Fulham, Southampton v Coventry (all 5pm), Tottenham v Brighton (10pm). Sunday: Forest v Leicester (6pm).