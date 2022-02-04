With Manchester United’s defence holding strong once more, captain Harry Maguire reckons Cristiano Ronaldo hulle better start scoring more goals.

That’s the £80m defender’s assessment ahead of the Red Devils’ home FA Cup fourth-round clash against second-tier Middlesbrough.

After looking like a liability for most of the first half of the season under former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Maguire and the United backline are much-improved under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

In the 10 games under the German, United have conceded just seven goals.

GET GOALS: Cristiano Ronaldo

And the England star gives Rangnick the credit for sorting out the systematic problems and bringing back his confidence.

He explains: “I think there are lots of different principles that he’s brought into the club.

“But, for sure, we haven’t conceded as many goals, we haven’t conceded as many chances.

“It’s a team effort; it’s not a back-four effort, or a goalkeeping effort [alone].”

CREDIT: Mentor Ralf Rangnick

Maguire, though, believes they need to be more deadly on the ball now as they look for a consistent run of results with the FA Cup in full swing, Champions League knockouts kicking off this month and the race for a top-four Premier League finish.

He adds: “I think there’s still a lot to improve on, especially with the ball now.

“We’ve got to make sure that we carry a little bit more of a threat with the ball and look after the ball a bit better than we have done in recent weeks.

“We’ve got a crucial period of the season where we need to make sure that the performances are turned out week after week.”

Weekend Prem team FA Cup fixtures

Tomorrow: Chelsea v Plymouth, Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham (both 2.30pm), Wolves v Norwich, Crystal Palace v Hartlepool, Everton v Brentford, Man City v Fulham, Southampton v Coventry (all 5pm), Tottenham v Brighton (10pm). Sunday: Forest v Leicester (6pm).

