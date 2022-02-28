It was mission completed for the Bulls in Friday night’s 45-7 United Rugby Championship (URC) victory at Zebre, said coach Jake White.

The Pretoria side were all over the place in the opening 20-odd minutes, with even captain Marcell Coetzee yellow-carded for taking out wing Jacopo Trulla in the air.

And even though that they made numerous handling errors and wasted a couple of attacking lineouts, the fact that they scored six tries and 45 unanswered points – after conceding a try to flyhalf Antonio Rizzi – was enough to satisfy White, as his side climbed to 11th.

The World Cup-winning former Springbok coach said: “We had to find our feet in the first 25 minutes, and then we scored 45 points basically from the 25th minute onwards.

“It’s not an easy fixture to come here. No other side has come here and given them a 50-pointer – not even Munster. So, it was good for us to get a bit of confidence out of that game as well.”

Zebre – Try: Antonio Rizzi. Conversion: Rizzi (1).

Bulls – Tries: Johan Grobbelaar, Embrose Papier, Marcell Coetzee, Arno Botha, Lionel Mapoe, Kurt-Lee Arendse. Conversions: Chris Smith (6). Penalty: Smith (1)

