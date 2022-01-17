Bulls captain Cornal Hendricks admits that the “synergy between the forwards and the backs was not that great” in Friday night’s Currie Cup victory over the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium.

The defending champions had to grind it out for a long time on a wet night in Mpumalanga, but managed to pull off a 33-19 bonus-point win after scoring their fourth try in the 79th minute through replacement loose forward WJ Steenkamp.

However, it was not the most accomplished performance from the Pretoria side, even though most of the United Rugby Championship players were on show.

And Hendricks says: “It was tough conditions. We always knew that it was going to be tough coming to Nelspruit, playing against the Pumas.

“But let’s give credit to the whole team…

“The synergy between the forwards and the backs was not that great, but credit to the forwards for pulling us through. Very proud.”

Pumas – Tries: Penalty Try; Penalties: Tinus de Beer (4).

Bulls 33 – Tries: Embrose Papier, Ruan Nortje, Johan Grobbelaar and WJ Steenkamp; Conversions: Chris Smith (2); Penalties: Smith (3).

[email protected]