The Bulls hung on to beat Munster 29-24 United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

After taking a 26-3 lead after just 34 minutes, the Bulls took their foot off the gas and allowed their Irish visitors back in the game.

A late red card to replacement hooker Bismarck du Plessis gave Munster real hope of pulling off an improbable victory, but it was not to be for the men from Limerick.

After two early penalty conversions, the Bulls scored their first try in the 16th minute after Madosh Tambwe cashed in on an intercept from a Simon Zebo ball rip.

Another penalty and a Walt Steenkamp try after some entertaining play made it 26-3.

At 29-3, Munster skrikked wakker and Alex Kendellen forced his way over after a tap penalty, before Damian de Allende chased a tap from a Bulls lineout and dotted the ball down (29-17).

With 10 minutes to go when Du Plessis saw red for lifting Kendellen above the horizontal line off the ball, and Jack O’Donoghue scored with seven minutes to go (29-24).

But the Bulls held on.

