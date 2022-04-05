Bulls coach Jake White has not forgotten that the Stormers beat his side 30-26 on their own turf in the United Rugby Championship in January.

And heading into Saturday’s reverse fixture at Cape Town Stadium, he now wants the Bulls supporters to come out in their hordes in the Mother City as they look to repay the favour.

White, whose team is on a five-match winning run, says: “We must keep our feet on the ground. It has been five great wins…”

He adds of the Stormers: “They beat us at home, so we are going to have to make sure that we are good enough. They also beat Ulster, and they will take confidence from that and think they are where they need to be as a team.

“It’s going to be a great game, and hopefully all the Bulls [supporters] will go down to Cape Town for the weekend, and fill it up there with Bulls ondersteuners, because we like to play in front of our crowd.”

[email protected]