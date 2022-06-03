The Bulls will bank on coach Jake White’s experience in knockout games to get them over the line in the United Rugby Championship. Up against a Springbok-laden Sharks team at 1.45pm at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, lock Walt Steenkamp is convinced White will give them the tools to get the job done and book their place in the semis against the winner of Leinster and Glasgow who square off laster in the day at 4.15pm.

He says: “He [White] has won the World Cup, he took the Brumbies to the Super Rugby finals, he’s played in the Japanese League final, he has participated in the finals of the French League. “He knows very well what it takes to play finals rugby. He gives us the tools and our job is to execute… “If you lose, you’re out. So, we will have to give 100 percent.”