The Glasgow Warriors produced a superb allround performance against the Bulls to outscore the visitors by five tries to three for a well-deserved United Rugby Championship 35-21 victory on Saturday.
The win marked the hosts’ second in as many games at home this season, while it ended the Pretoria outfit’s three-match unbeaten run.
The big difference between the teams in the first half was the Warriors’ ability to use their try-scoring chances, which saw them snatch four tries for their bonus point, while they limited the Bulls to one converted try by Kurt-Lee Arendse.
Coach Jake White’s men weren’t the only South African side to taste defeat on the road this weekend, with the Sharks going down to log-leaders Leinster 54-34 victory earlier in the day.
The first half was gripping with both sides scoring three tries, but Leinster’s three conversions to one and a penalty goal by the Durbanites saw the hosts enter the sheds with a narrow 21-20 lead.
The Irish then hit their straps after the break.
WEEKEND URC RESULTS:
Ulster 47 Ospreys 17, Warriors 35 Bulls 21, Scarlets 10 Cardiff 16, Leinster 54 Sharks 34, Zebre 20 Stormers 37, Connacht 20 Munster 11, Edinburgh 19 Lions 22, Benetton 34 Dragons 14