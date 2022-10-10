The win marked the hosts’ second in as many games at home this season, while it ended the Pretoria outfit’s three-match unbeaten run.

The Glasgow Warriors produced a superb allround performance against the Bulls to outscore the visitors by five tries to three for a well-deserved United Rugby Championship 35-21 victory on Saturday.

The big difference between the teams in the first half was the Warriors’ ability to use their try-scoring chances, which saw them snatch four tries for their bonus point, while they limited the Bulls to one converted try by Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Coach Jake White’s men weren’t the only South African side to taste defeat on the road this weekend, with the Sharks going down to log-leaders Leinster 54-34 victory earlier in the day.

The first half was gripping with both sides scoring three tries, but Leinster’s three conversions to one and a penalty goal by the Durbanites saw the hosts enter the sheds with a narrow 21-20 lead.