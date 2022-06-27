Orlando Pirates on Saturday made a shock appointment of little-known Spanish coach Jose Riveiro as their new boss.
Released by Finnish club Inter Turku at the end of their last season in October, the 46-year-old signed a three-year deal at Bucs.
Co-coach Mandla Ncikazi, who led the team to the Caf Confederation Cup final last season, will stay on as an assistant coach.
The Sowetans believe the Spaniard will bring “exciting, attacking football” to the club.
Riveiro tells the club website: “The Pirates project is an exciting one and I look forward to what lies ahead.
“It is an honour for me and my colleagues to have the responsibility to coach such an institution and compete for the highest goals.”
He adds: “We are going to work to make history together and build a team that we are all proud of.”
With the club celebrating its 85th anniversary next season, the pressure is on to capture their first trophy since the 2020 Telkom Knockout.