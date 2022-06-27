Released by Finnish club Inter Turku at the end of their last season in October, the 46-year-old signed a three-year deal at Bucs.

Orlando Pirates on Saturday made a shock appointment of little-known Spanish coach Jose Riveiro as their new boss.

Co-coach Mandla Ncikazi, who led the team to the Caf Confederation Cup final last season, will stay on as an assistant coach.

The Sowetans believe the Spaniard will bring “exciting, attacking football” to the club.

Riveiro tells the club website: “The Pirates project is an exciting one and I look forward to what lies ahead.