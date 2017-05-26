Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos is on a mission to put South African football back on the map - even if it means searching the hele globe.

With Afcon 2023 qualifiers kicking off at the end of the next month, the Belgian dropped a paar hints that he is scouting talents around Europe as he looks to deepen the talent pool at his disposal.

Apparently he is looking at a number of Sweden-based players, where Luke Le Roux

Tashreeq Matthews have been starring for Varberg.

SWEDE TOUCH: Luke le Roux

Stellenbosch youth product Le Roux could be a midfield option in the mould of Dean Furman for Broos, where the boss has said he lacks some physicality.

Then former Ajax Cape Town (Spurs) and Borussia Dortmund winger Matthews may add some extra attacking spark and quality.

With both players under 23 years of age, they fit the bill for Broos and they could be called up for the next round of fixtures.

The Belgian said this week: “It is a little early to tell if there will be other players, new faces from the start of the qualifiers, there are still two months to go, so it is up to us again in the league to see many games in the next weeks and to watch also the players who are playing abroad.

Coach Broos reaction to Bafana Bafana's 2023 AFCON draw https://t.co/V688h287we — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) April 20, 2022

“There are players we know, there are some other players, one in Holland, for example, a striker and we saw his last game.

“So, we need to look after again and maybe other guys who are playing in Sweden, so there we have to also look at their games and then decide if those guys can be with us in June.

“At the other side again I have several weeks now to go in the league and to watch maybe new players and to try to have a very good team to start our qualifiers in June.”

The most intriguing tit-bit here is the coach’s scouting of Dutch-based striker.

But after scouring the top two divisions for a South African-born hitman, I couldn’t find one.

Guess we might have a case of a player with SA roots. It’s going to be interesting.

