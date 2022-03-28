After sukkelling to hit the back of the net in Friday’s goalless draw with Guinea, Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos wants his players to score against France tomorrow night.

South Africa carved out seven clear-cut scoring chances against their friendly opponents in Belgium, with Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa failing to find the killer touch.

Luckily for Broos and his team, they will be boosted by Egypt-based striker Fagrie Lakay and MLS star Bongokuhle Hlungwane for the clash with world champions Les Bleus in Lille tomorrow night.

Broos says of the Guinea draw: “I saw a good game. I saw a good mentality. The only thing that was negative part that game was that we didn’t score.

IMPROVEMENTS: Hugo Broos

“We had six or seven good chances, so we had to score twice, certainly once.”

But the coach praised the team performance, with his Bafana being by far the more enterprising of the teams as Mamelodi Sundowns rightback Khuliso Mudau put a sensational display on debut.

Broos will hope his manne can bring it all together against France.

He says: “With France, I don’t think I have to explain [why we chose to play them].

"I mean, they are world champions. So, it will be a tough game.

“Certainly, we will lose against this team, but it’s okay, that is not a problem.

“When you see this team that normally includes [Kylian] Mbappe, [Olivier] Giroud, [N’Golo] Kante — I can give you some other names too.

“So, they are a high-quality team. It will be very tough, but it will be a good experience.”

